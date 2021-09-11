Gold price today at Rs 47,070 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 64,200 a kg

in 24 carat is selling at Rs 47,070 per ten gram on Saturday in India, up Rs 70 from previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 64,200 per kg, up Rs 300 from yesterday's trading price, according to the Good Returns website.

The price of jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat was selling at Rs 46,250 and 46,070, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,510, according to the website.

In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,450 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 47,070.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,560. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,250.