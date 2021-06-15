Gold price today at Rs 47,760 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 71,900 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 53,410 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,900 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,610 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,700 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,900 a kg
Gold price at Rs 48,900 per 10 gm today, silver trending at Rs 65,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,100 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,500 a kg
-
The price of 22-carat gold on Tuesday dipped to Rs 47,760 for 10 gm from Rs 47,730 and silver was trading at Rs 71,900 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is at Rs 47,650 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it declined to Rs 45,750. The rate in Mumbai was Rs 47,760, according to the website.
Prices for 24-carat gold witnessed an uptick of Rs 30 per 10 gram to Rs 48,760 on Tuesday from Rs 48,730 in the previous trading session.
Gold prices inched up marginally in India despite sliding in the bullion markets amidst the strong dollar.
Silver dipped by Rs 400 per kilogram to Rs 71,900 per from Rs 72,300 in the previous trade. Indian rupee ended 20 paise lower at 73.27 per dollar on Monday, amid volatile trade saw in the domestic equity market.
In the global market, gold prices slipped as much as 1.7% on Monday, as some investors feared the US Federal Reserve may outline a path for scaling back its expansive monetary policy at a two-day meeting this week.
Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,863.98 per ounce by 1:43 pm EDT (1743 GMT) after hitting its lowest level since May 17 at $1,848.49. US gold futures settled 0.7% down at $1,865.9.
According to analysts, Fed taper talk could drive gold prices lower. Market participants will also scrutinise the Federal Reserve’s evolving outlook on unemployment, inflation and economic growth, as well as the likely date of a first rate hike.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU