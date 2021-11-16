Gold price today at Rs 47,930 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 66,400 a kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold on Tuesday decreased by Rs 360 to Rs 48,930 from Monday's trading price. The price of silver decreased by Rs 800 per kg to Rs 66,400, according to goodreturns.in.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,620 and in Mumbai it is Rs 48,930. The price of ten gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 48,250 and Rs 47,930.

Gold in 24 carat is selling at Rs 50,520 in Chennai, while 22 carat is at Rs 46,310. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,400 and 22 carat for Rs 48,700.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 71,000 on Tuesday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 66,400.

The dollar climbed to a 16-month high on Monday while U.S. stocks dipped slightly as investors searched for a clearer economic picture.

Persistent concerns that inflation may be rising more sharply and sticking around longer than originally expected weighed on Wall Street, with pessimism weighing on stocks and oil and pushing safe havens like the US dollar upwards, said Reuters.