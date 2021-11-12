Gold price today at Rs 48,340 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 66,500 a kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold on Friday increased by Rs 90 to Rs 48,340 from Thursday's trading price. The price of silver increased by Rs 1800 per kg to Rs 66,500, according to goodreturns.in.





In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,420 and in Mumbai it is Rs 48,340. The price of ten gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 48,050 and Rs 47,340.

Gold in 24 carat is selling at Rs 50,400 in Chennai, while 10 gram is at Rs 46,200. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,200 and 22 carat for Rs 48,500.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.



International gold prices neared a five-month high touched in the previous session, after strong U.S. consumer price data prompted a rush into the precious metal seen as a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,861.39 per ounce by 01:48 p.m. ET (1848 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled 0.8% higher at $1,863.90 per ounce, Reuters reported.