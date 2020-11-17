Gold price today at Rs 50,750 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 63,610 a kg

Gold price today fell by Rs 210 to Rs 50,750 from Rs 50,960 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 63,610 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat fell to Rs 49,750 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it increased to Rs 48,210. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,6750 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 52,590 per 10 gm.

On the MCX, December gold futures fell 0.28 per cent to Rs 50,845 per 10 gm.

In the international market, changed little, as concerns over surging US coronavirus cases offset pressure from vaccine optimism brought about by a positive vaccine trial data.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,887.99 per ounce, while US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,888.70.