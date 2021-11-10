Gold price today Rs 47,990 for 10 gram; silver at Rs 64,800 per kg

-
Ten gram of 24-carat gold on Wednesday is selling at Rs 47,990, dropping by Rs 40 from trading yesterday. Ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,990—a drop of Rs 40, according to goodreturns.in.
The price of gold differs across the nation owing to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. A kilogram of silver is selling unchanged at Rs 64,800, according to the website.
In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,400, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,150. The price of 10 gram of gold in Mumbai, for 24-carat and 22-carat on Wednesday, is Rs 47,990 and Rs 46,990.
In Kolkata, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,150 and that of 22 carat Rs 47,450. In Chennai, the prices are Rs 49,390 and Rs 45,270.
Asian stockmarkets were becalmed on Wednesday as surges in oil and Chinese factory prices added to worries that a hot US inflation reading could renew pressure on policymakers to lift interest rates, Reuters reported.
U.S. crude futures rose 1 per cent to a two-week high of $84.97 a barrel in early trade and Brent futures made a one-week top of $85.35.
