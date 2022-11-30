JUST IN
Gold prices down by Rs 100, trading at Rs 48,460; silver unchanged

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,880 today

gold and silver prices | Gold Prices | Silver Prices

BS Web Team 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices dropped by Rs 100 per 10 gram in Wednesday's early trade, while silver rates remained unchanged. Ten grams of 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 52,880 today, meanwhile, silver was selling at Rs 61,400 per kg. Ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 48,460 today morning, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ten grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) was selling at Rs 52,880, and Rs 48,460, resoectively.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold traded at Rs 53,040, and Rs 48,610, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 53,630 and Rs 49,160.

Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, with investors largely focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights into the US central bank's monetary policy path.

Spot gold was flat at $1,750.00 per ounce, as of 0019 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,746.80.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 61,400. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 68,100 per kg.

(With Reuters inputs)

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 08:47 IST

`
