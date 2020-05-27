Gold price today: Rs 46,799 per 10 gm; silver at Rs 48,000 per kg

The fell again on Tuesday from Rs 47,000 to Rs 46,799 per 10 gram, while silver was at Rs 48,000 per kilogram, according to India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The prices vary across India - the second largest consumer of the metal - due to excise duty, state taxes and making charges.

According to website goodreturns.in, the price for 24 carat gold in New Delhi was Rs 47,810 per 10 gram. Gold rate in Chennai was Rs 49,010 and Rs 46,900 in Mumbai, respectively.





The price of 22-carat gold is about Rs 46,000 in New Delhi per 10 gram while in Chennai, the price is at Rs 45,230. In Mumbai, it is Rs 45,900, as recorded on Tuesday.

On Monday, the 24-carat gold rate was Rs 47,000, down Rs 100 from its previous day.

On global front, the spot gold slipped 0.1 per cent to $1,727.63 per ounce on Tuesday as hopes of economic recovery lifted share as several countries easing Covid-19 lockdowns, although US-China tensions over Hong Kong limited bullion's losses.