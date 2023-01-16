JUST IN
Gold, silver prices rise; yellow metal selling at Rs 51,600 per 10 grams
Govt to mandate jewellery hallmark standards in 43 more districts
India's Dec gold imports plunge 79%; fall by over a third in 2022: Report
Gold, silver prices fall, yellow metal selling at Rs 55,960 in early trade
Gold prices fall, yellow metal sells at Rs 56,130; silver remains unchanged
Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged
Gold to remain bullish above Rs 55,100; Silver may remain volatile
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 55,960
Gold and silver prices fall; yellow metal selling at Rs 55,530 per 10 g
Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 55,960
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HDFC Bank, DMart, Delhivery, NDTV, Sula Vineyard
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold prices rise by Rs 10; yellow metal selling at Rs 52,000 per 10 grams

Silver price remained unchanged from yesterday's close; the precious metal is selling at Rs 72,750 per kg

Topics
gold and silver prices | Precious metals | Silver Prices

BS Web Team 

Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices rose on Monday by Rs 10, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,740. Silver price remained unchanged from yesterday's close. The precious metal is selling at Rs 72,750 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 from yesterday's close to Rs 52,010, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 56,740 and Rs 52,010, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 56,990 and Rs 52,160, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,780 and Rs 52,970, respectively.

US gold prices held near nine-month highs on Monday, aided by expectations of slower interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,918.60 per ounce as of 0014 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,920.10.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,750, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 74,000.

Spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $24.28, platinum was flat at $1,065.10, and palladium slipped 0.9% to $1,773.25.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gold and silver prices

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 08:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.