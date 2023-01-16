Gold prices rise by Rs 10; yellow metal selling at Rs 52,000 per 10 grams

Gold prices rose on Monday by Rs 10, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 56,740. Silver price remained unchanged from yesterday's close. The precious metal is selling at Rs 72,750 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 from yesterday's close to Rs 52,010, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 56,740 and Rs 52,010, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 56,990 and Rs 52,160, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,780 and Rs 52,970, respectively.

US gold prices held near nine-month highs on Monday, aided by expectations of slower interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,918.60 per ounce as of 0014 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,920.10.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,750, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it is selling at Rs 74,000.

Spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $24.28, platinum was flat at $1,065.10, and palladium slipped 0.9% to $1,773.25.