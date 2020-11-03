Gold prices rise by Rs 55 to Rs 50,735 in Delhi, silver gains by Rs 170

-
ALSO READ
Gold price slumps to Rs 54,763 per 10 gm; silver plunges to Rs 73,600 a kg
Gold price today: Rs 46,767 per 10 gm; silver at Rs 47,930 per kg
Gold prices today: Rs 48,334 per 10 gram; silver rises to Rs 49,160 per kg
With Silver rising faster than gold, here're four ways to invest and why
Gold price tumbles Rs 614 to Rs 50,750/10 gm, silver rate tanks Rs 1,898
-
Gold prices rose Rs 55 to Rs 50,735 per 10 gram in the national Capital on Tuesday, tracking strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,680 per 10 gram.
Silver prices also gained Rs 170 to Rs 61,780 per kilogram, from Rs 61,610 per kilogram in the previous trade.
“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were up by Rs 55 on strong global gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,894 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at $24 per ounce.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU