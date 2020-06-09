Gold price today: Rs 46,300 per 10 gm; silver at Rs 47,440 per kg

Gold price today jumped to Rs 46,300 from Rs 46,210 per 10 gram, while silver climbed to Rs 47,440 from Rs 47,410 per kilogram, according to Good Returns.

The gold jewellery prices vary across India — the second-largest consumer of the metal — due to excise duty, state taxes and making charges.

On MCX, August gold futures jumped 0.88 cent to Rs 46,101 per 10 gram, media reports said.

The price of 22-carat gold in New Delhi is about Rs 45,100 per 10 gram, while in Chennai the price is at Rs 44,350. In Mumbai, it is Rs 44,740.

Meanwhile, the rates of silver per kilogram also went up. According to goodreturns.in, the price of silver was recorded at Rs 47,440 per kilogram across the country.

Last week, the price of silver jumped by 3.33 per cent in Mumbai's spot Zaveri Bazaar to hit the highest in six-and-a-half years as investors booked the white precious metal as an alternative to gold.

While the prices climbed today, the earlier fall in gold and is being attributed to the surprisingly better US job numbers hinting at a pace in the global economy. After hitting a seven-year high in April, globally have corrected as more economies reopen.

Meanwhile, experts believe that the demand may recover gradually in the coming months with opening of economic activities and transportation services. In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,696 per ounce and silver at USD 17.68 per ounce.