Tepid response to gold options launch on NSE, turnover a mere Rs 12 lakh

The options contract on the (NSE) attracted thin response on its launch day on Monday with its total turnover recorded at a mere Rs 0.12 crore.

A senior official said that the exchange has approached the market regulator, the (Sebi), to allow liquidity enhancement scheme (LES) or market making to attract volumes in the options segment. also gives the Indian price equivalent of the international price under options. This gold price, developed by Refinitive GFMS of Mumbai, will give “XAU” gold price in rupee terms, taking the live dollar-rupee exchange rate of .

offers options trading in gold for the month of June and July. Trading in gold “options” is available also on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). Apart from gold, BSE also offers “options” trading in silver. NSE plans to launch silver option in near future. offers “options” trading in gold, silver, crude oil among other globally referenceable commodities.

BSE on Monday surpassed in terms of cumulative turnover generating from “options” contract. While total turnover on from “options” contract was reported at Rs 266 crore, that on BSE stood at Rs 404 crore on the morning trade on Monday.

However MCX scores in open interest.

Ajay Kedia, managing director, Kedia Commodity, said, “Commodity exchanges in the initial phase launched options contract with the liquidity enhancement scheme (LES) which attract wider participation. To attract more participation in this segment, however, more awareness is needed.”

A senior BSE official said, Options are always preferred over futures in securities from hedging point of view. Taxation is also attractive in options compared to futures.