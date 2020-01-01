JUST IN
Business Standard

Gold rises for the seventh day to hit all-time high, new orders on hold

While standard gold price closed at Rs 39,083/10 g, silver ended the day at Rs 46,665/kg

Dilip Kumar Jha 

People purchasing Gold Jewellery at UTZ Jewellery Shop. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Representative Image

Gold prices rose for the seventh day, adding 0.7 per cent in the Mumbai spot market on Tuesday to hit a new all-time high, prompting consumers to stay away from fresh orders. Standard gold has risen by 3 per cent and silver by 6 per cent in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar in the last 10 days. While standard gold price closed at Rs 39,083/10 g, silver ended the day at Rs 46,665/kg. Gold is getting support in both the domestic and the international markets.
First Published: Wed, January 01 2020. 02:22 IST

