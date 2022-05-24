Gold selling at Rs 51,430 per 10 gm today; silver trading at Rs 62,100 a kg

The price of gold on Tuesday increased by Rs 100 per 10 gms, with 24-carat of the yellow metal trading at Rs 51,430. The rate of silver on Tuesday increased by Rs 700 per kg, with the metal trading at Rs 62,100.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold became dearer by Rs 100 from the previous day's rate, with the metal trading at Rs 47,150, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,430 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 47,150, in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities, as the precious metal is trading at Rs 52,760, and Rs 48,370 respectively.

The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,100. Meanwhile in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the precious metal is trading at Rs 66,500 per kg.