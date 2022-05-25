Gold selling at Rs 52,090 per 10 gm today; silver trading at Rs 61,600 a kg

Gold on Wednesday became dearer by Rs 600 per 10 gms, with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 52,090. The rate of silver on Wednesday decreased by Rs 600 per kg to Rs 61,600.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 600 from the previous day's rate, with the metal trading at Rs 47,750, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 52,090 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 47,750, in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities, as the precious metal is trading at Rs 52,750, and Rs 48,350 respectively.

The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,600 on Wednesday . Meanwhile in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the precious metal is trading at Rs 66,100 per kg.