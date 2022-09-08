Gold, silver prices decline in early trade, silver selling at Rs 52,800/kg

Gold and declined in Thursday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,620 after a fall of Rs 540. The price of silver dipped Rs 1,100 per kg with the metal trading at Rs 52,800.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,400 today after a drop of Rs 500.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,620 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,400 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,770 and Rs 46,550 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,550 and Rs 47,250, respectively.

Meanwhile, were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered near a recent peak amid a hawkish US Federal Reserve, while cautious investors also awaited the European Central Bank's rate action due later in the day.

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,717.38 per ounce, as of 0135 GMT.

* US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,729.90.