JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals

MARKET LIVE: Higher start likely amid firm global cues; Brent below $90/bbl
Business Standard

Gold, silver prices decline in early trade, silver selling at Rs 52,800/kg

The price of silver dipped Rs 1,100 per kg with the metal trading at Rs 52,800

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,400 today after a drop of Rs 500. | Photo: Bloomberg

Gold and silver prices declined in Thursday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,620 after a fall of Rs 540. The price of silver dipped Rs 1,100 per kg with the metal trading at Rs 52,800.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,400 today after a drop of Rs 500.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,620 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,400 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,770 and Rs 46,550 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,550 and Rs 47,250, respectively.

Meanwhile, gold prices were subdued on Thursday under pressure as the dollar hovered near a recent peak amid a hawkish US Federal Reserve, while cautious investors also awaited the European Central Bank's rate action due later in the day.

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,717.38 per ounce, as of 0135 GMT.

* US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,729.90.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 08:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.