Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 56,180 per 10 gm

remained unchanged during Monday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 56,180, according to the GoodReturns website. also remained unchanged with 1 kg of silver selling at Rs 67,500.The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold remained unchanged, as the yellow metal is trading at Rs 51,500.The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,500.The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,650, Rs 51,550, and Rs 52,100, respectively.The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,180.The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,330, Rs 56,230, and Rs 56,840, respectively.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,810.48 per ounce, as of 0317 GMT.