Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 56,180 per 10 gm

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,810.48 per ounce, as of 0317 GMT.
US gold futures was flat at $1,817.40. Spot silver fell 0.6% to $20.65 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $908.62 and palladium gained 1.1% to $1,418.58.
Spot silver fell 0.6% to $20.65 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $908.62 and palladium gained 1.1% to $1,418.58.The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 67,500. The price of 1kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 70,000. (With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 09:58 IST
