Gold trading at Rs 47,580 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 60,700 a kg

The price of 10 gram of decreased by Rs 540 on Friday: 24-carat is trading at Rs 47,580 and 22-carat at Rs 46,580.

The price of 1 kg of silver decreased by Rs 1000 with the precious metal trading at Rs 60,700 on Friday.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,000, while in Mumbai the yellow metal's price is at Rs 47,580, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 46,750 and Rs 46,580, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,730 on Friday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 44,670.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,600, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 46,900.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,000 on Friday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 60,700. Silver is trading at Rs 60,700 per kg in Kolkata and Bangalore, while in Hyderabad, the rate is Rs 65,000.