Gold trading at Rs 47,820 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 61,200 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 310 on Wednesday, with 24-carat of it trading at Rs 47,820 and 22-carat at Rs 46,820.

The price of 1 kg of silver decreased by Rs 300 with the precious metal trading at Rs 61,200.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,170, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 47,820, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 46,910 and Rs 46,820, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,100 on Wednesday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,000.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,800, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,100, as per the Goodreturns website.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,000 on Tuesday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,200. Silver is trading at Rs 61,200 per kg in Kolkata and Bangalore, while in Hyderabad, the rate is Rs 65,000.