Gold trading at Rs 48,320 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 62,000 a kg

The price of 10 gram of increased by Rs 10 on Monday: 24-carat is trading at Rs 48,320 and 22-carat at Rs 47,320. The rate of 1 kg of silver decreased by Rs 200 with the precious metal trading at Rs 62,000 on Monday.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat stands at Rs 51,500, while in Mumbai the yellow metal's price is at Rs 48,320, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,210 and Rs 47,320, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,340 on Monday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,230. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,690, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 46,990.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 67,200 on Monday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 62,000. Silver is trading at Rs 62,000 per kg in Kolkata and Bangalore, while in Hyderabad, the rate is Rs 67,200.