Gold trading at Rs 48,590 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 60,800/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 20 on Wednesday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 48,590 and 22 carat trading at Rs 46,590.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 60,800: an increase of Rs 400 from Tuesday.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 50,900, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 48,590, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 46,650 and Rs 46,590, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,950 on Wednesday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 44,870.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 64,600 on Wednesday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 60,800.

Silver is selling at Rs 60,800 per kg in Kolkata, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the metal is selling at Rs 64,600 a kg.