Gold trading at Rs 48,610 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 60,700/kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 10 on Monday, with 24 carat trading at Rs 48,10 and 22 carat trading at Rs 46,10.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 60,700: unchanged from Sunday.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,010, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 48,610, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 46,760 and Rs 46,610, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,010 on Monday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 44,930.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 64,600 on Monday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 60,700.

Silver is selling at Rs 60,700 per kg in Kolkata and Bengaluru, while in Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 64,600 a kg.