Gold trading at Rs 51,700 per 10 gram today; silver at Rs 68,300 a kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold on Tuesday increased by Rs 100 to Rs 51,700, while the price of 1 kg of silver increased by 300 to Rs 68,300.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,400 after an increase of Rs 100.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 51,700, and the price of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 47,400 while in Delhi, the precious metal is trading at Rs 47,300.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata happens to be on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai i.e. Rs 51,700, while the price of 22-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata is Rs 47,400.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold on Tuesday in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,290, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 47,930.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai on Tuesday is Rs 68,300, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Chennai stood at Rs 72,600.