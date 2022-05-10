Gold trading at Rs 51,810 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 62,000 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Tuesday increased by Rs 100 to Rs 51,810, while the price of 1 kg silver remained the same as yesterday, at Rs 62,000.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold also remains unchanged on Tuesday at Rs 47,500 according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,810 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the metal selling at Rs 47,500 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities at Rs 53,000 and Rs 48,590 respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 62,500, while in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 66,500 for the day.

The price of gold varies for different regions based on parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.