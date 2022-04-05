Gold trading at Rs 52,140 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 66,600 a kg

Ten gram of 24-carat became cheaper by Rs 320 on Tuesday to trade at 52,140. The price of fell by Rs 200 to Rs 66,600.

Ten gram of 22-carat is trading at Rs 47,800 as the price fell by Rs 150.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 52,140. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 47,800.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 52,140, while 22-carat gold is selling in Bangalore and Hyderabad at Rs 47,800.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,400, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 48,030.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of in Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 66,600, whereas the price of 1 kg of in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai stood at Rs 71,400.