Gold trading at Rs 52,800 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 70,000 per kg

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Squad & possible Playing 11 post IPL Auction
Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,270 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 67,100 a kg
Gold price today Rs 47,630 for 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 62,700 per kg
-
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold on Monday remained unchanged with the metal trading at Rs 52,800, while the price of silver also remained untouched with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 70,000.
In Delhi and Mumbai, the rate of 10 gram of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,800. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 48,400.
24-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,220 in Chennai on Monday, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,700. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,800, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 48,400.
The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at the price of Rs 73,400 on Monday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 70,000.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU