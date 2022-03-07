Gold trading at Rs 52,800 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 70,000 per kg

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold on Monday remained unchanged with the metal trading at Rs 52,800, while the price of silver also remained untouched with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 70,000.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the rate of 10 gram of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,800. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 48,400.

24-carat gold is selling at Rs 54,220 in Chennai on Monday, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,700. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,800, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 48,400.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at the price of Rs 73,400 on Monday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 70,000.