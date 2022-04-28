Gold trading at Rs 52,860 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 64,700 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel could reduce inflation by 30 bps
Fuel pump dealers bleed on sudden excise duty cut on petrol, diesel
Diwali cheer: Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10
Gold trading at Rs 54,060 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 69,100 a kg
Gold trading at Rs 52,860 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 65,450 a kg
-
The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold on Thursday remained unchanged at Rs 52,860, while silver (per kg) became Rs 300 cheaper to trade at Rs 64,700.
The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bengaluru and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 52,860, while 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,450.
In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 64,700, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai stood at Rs 69.800.
On Wednesday, gold prices declined by Rs 258 to Rs 51,233 per 10 grams in the local market in New Delhi in line with lower international metal prices. Silver also declined by Rs 327.
In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,892 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.36 per ounce.
Rising US interest rates increased the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, while also boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. The greenback is also seen as a rival safe-haven asset to gold during economic and political crises.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising US short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during economic and political crises.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU