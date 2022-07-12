Gold unchanged today; silver up dramatically, trading at Rs 63,000 per kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
10 gram of gold trading at Rs 51,760, price of 1 kg silver is Rs 69,000
Gold trading at Rs 49,090 per 10 gm today; silver price at Rs 61,700/kg
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
-
Gold prices remain unchanged in Tuesday's early trade as 10 gram of 24-carat of yellow metal is currently trading at Rs 51,210. The rates of silver, on the hand, went up dramatically, by Rs 5,800 per kg, selling at Rs 63,000 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,950.
In the US, gold hit a new nine-month low on Tuesday, as the dollar at a 20-year high stifled demand for bullion.
Strength in the dollar makes greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,734.97 per ounce as of 0229 GMT, after hitting its lowest since September 30 of $1,722.36 earlier in the session. US gold futures firmed 0.2 per cent to $1,734.20.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $19.14 per ounce.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,210, whereas, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,950. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 51,o50 and Rs 46,800 respectively.
In Delhi, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 56,800. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is selling at Rs 63,000.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU