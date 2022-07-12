Gold unchanged today; silver up dramatically, trading at Rs 63,000 per kg

remain unchanged in Tuesday's early trade as 10 gram of 24-carat of yellow metal is currently trading at Rs 51,210. The rates of silver, on the hand, went up dramatically, by Rs 5,800 per kg, selling at Rs 63,000 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,950.

In the US, gold hit a new nine-month low on Tuesday, as the dollar at a 20-year high stifled demand for bullion.

Strength in the dollar makes greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,734.97 per ounce as of 0229 GMT, after hitting its lowest since September 30 of $1,722.36 earlier in the session. US gold futures firmed 0.2 per cent to $1,734.20.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $19.14 per ounce.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,210, whereas, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,950. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 51,o50 and Rs 46,800 respectively.

In Delhi, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 56,800. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is selling at Rs 63,000.