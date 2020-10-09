Govt allows exports of Bangalore rose onions, Krishnapuram onions

Easing ban on exports, the government on Friday allowed shipments of Bangalore rose and Krishnapuram with certain conditions.

On September 14, the government had banned the export of all varieties of to increase availability and to check the price of the commodity in the domestic market.

"Export of Bangalore rose onions and Krishnapuram onions up to quantity of 10,000 tonnes have been allowed for the period up to March 31, 2021, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

It said that the exports will be allowed only through Chennai port.

An exporter of Bangalore rose onion will have to get a certificate from the Horticulture Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, certifying the item and the quantity. Anexporter of Krishnapuram onions will have to obtain the certificate from the government of Andhra Pradesh.

Karnataka farmers had urged the Centre to allow shipment of 10,000 tonnes of Bangalore rose variety of onions as there is no demand in the domestic market. This variety has demand in Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan.

Generally, Krishnapuram onions are not used for consumption in India due to their size and pungency. The onions are imported by Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The exports of other varieties of onions remain banned.

