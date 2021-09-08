Govt appoints 10 merchant bankers for managing mega LIC IPO

The government has appointed 10 merchant including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Citigroup Global India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India to manage the mega initial public offering of country's largest insurer

Other selected include SBI Capital Market, JM Financial, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, JP Morgan India, ICICI Securities, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, a circular on the divestment department website said.

"Government has finalised the book running lead managers and some other advisors for the of LIC," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The disinvestment department had invited applications for the appointment of merchant on July 15. Following this, 16 merchant bankers made presentations for managing listing and partial disinvestment of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is also in the process of appointing a legal adviser for the stake sale and the last date for putting bids is September 16.

Actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP India has already been appointed to assess the embedded value of ahead of the IPO, which is likely in the January-March quarter of 2022.

The government is also mulling allowing foreign investors to pick up stakes in the country's largest insurer As per Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) rules, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are permitted to buy shares in a public offer.

However, since the LIC Act has no provision for foreign investments, there is a need to align the proposed LIC with Sebi norms regarding foreign investor participation.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had last month cleared the initial public offering proposal of Life Insurance Corp of India.

The ministerial panel known as the Alternative Mechanism on strategic disinvestment will now decide on the quantum of stake to be divested by the government.

"The potential size of the is expected to be far larger than any precedent in Indian markets," the department had said.

The listing of LIC will be crucial for the government in meeting its disinvestment target of ₹ 1.75 lakh crore for 2021-22 (April-March).

So far this financial year, ₹ 8,368 crore has been mopped up through minority stake sales in PSU and the sale of SUUTI (Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India) stake in Axis Bank.