Govt clarifies rate of TDS on virtual digital assets continues to be 1%

The government on Wednesday clarified that the on virtual assets continues to be 1%.

The clarification from the Income Tax comes at a time when earlier in the day some media reports mentioned that the rate for virtual assets has been dropped to 0.1% from 1% as announced earlier in the budget.

The 1% will be applicable from July 1.

"Some media reports have come to the notice of CBDT claiming that the rate of TDS on Virtual Assets(VDA) has been reduced to 0.1%. It is hereby clarified that there is no change in the rate of TDS on VDA, which continues to be 1%," read the official clarification.

The Centre had set a 30% taxation on the gains from the cryptocurrency assets. The government will soon finalise a consultation paper on with inputs from various stakeholders and institutions, including the World Bank and the IMF, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said last month.