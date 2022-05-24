Govt notifies norms for allocation of TRQ for crude soybean, sunflower oils

-
ALSO READ
India buys Russian sunoil at record high price as Ukraine supplies halt
Rising soybean rates cheer farmers, rattle poultry and oilseed extractors
India's February sunflower oil imports fall as war disrupts shipments
India considers tax cut on soybean and sunflower oil to cool prices: Report
Global edible oil markets simmer over shocking Indonesian ban on palm oil
-
The commerce ministry on Tuesday notified norms for allocation of tariff rate quota (TRQ) for 20 lakh metric tonnes of crude soybean oil and crude sunflower oil each for 2022-23 and 2023-24.
TRQ is a quota for a volume of imports that will enter India at specified or nil duty, but after the quota is reached, the normal tariff applies to additional imports.
The government has exempted customs duty and agriculture infrastructure development cess on 20 lakh metric tonnes yearly import of crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil each, to ease domestic prices.
The duty-free import of 20 lakh MT per year will be applicable for two financial years - 2022-23 and 2023-24 for crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil.
"Provisions for allocation of tariff rate quota (TRQ) for 20 lakh MT of crude soybean oil and 20 lakh MT of crude sunflower oil for 2022-23 and 2023-24 has been notified, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.
The DGFT has invited applications for allocation of this TRQ during 2022-23 with effect from May 27 and not later than June 18.
"Applications where the date of their importer-exporter code is on or after the date of this public notice shall not be considered, it said adding the applications will be considered on actual user basis to processors/refiners only based upon their own processing capacity.
Applicants will also have to provide a valid FSSAI licence and only one licence against one IEC will be considered, it added.
The TRQs will be valid for one year from the date of issuance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU