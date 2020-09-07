Happiest Minds IPO subscribed nearly 3 times on first day of issue

The Rs 700-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Happiest Mind Technologies was subscribed nearly three times on Monday, the first day of the issue.

Bulk of the bids came from individual investors with the retail investor portion getting subscribed 14.6 times. Qualified investor and wealthy investor portion was subscribed 8 per cent and 62 per cent respectively. Most of the bids for an IPO typically come on the last day of the issue. This was the highest day-one subscription for an IPO this year.

A previous IPO, of Rossari Biotech, was subscribed 60 per cent on the first day. It went on to get 85 times subscription. Market players said Happiest Mind will see similar oversubscription, too. The company on Friday allotted shares worth Rs 316 crore to anchor investors. Part of the reason for the huge retail oversubscription is that only 10 per cent of the shares are reserved for them. Typically in an IPO about a third of the issue is reserved for retail investors—those applying for less than Rs 200,000 worth of shares.

is promoted by Ashok Soota, the founding chairman of MindTree. The company is into digital IT services with offerings such as cloud, SaaS, security, analytics and internet of things. Through the IPO, is looking to raise Rs 110 crore in fresh capital. The issue also comprises of secondary share sale worth Rs 590 crore. The price band for the IPO is Rs 165 to Rs 166 per share. At the top end, the company is valued at Rs 2,440 crore on post-dilution basis.

“At the higher end of the price band, the issue is valued at 29 times FY20 P/E (fully diluted), which is comparable to larger mid-sized IT companies. We like the company given its (1) strong presence in digital services; scalable business model with end-to-end capabilities and fast improving financial performance,” said a note by Motilal Oswal.