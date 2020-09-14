HCL Tech rallies 7%, hits record high after mid-quarter business update

Shares of rallied 7 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 768.90 on the BSE on Monday after the company said it expects the revenue and the operating margin for the July-September quarter (Q2FY21) to be meaningfully better than the top end of the guidance it had provided in July’2020. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 738.80, touched on September 8, 2020.

"We have seen strong execution during the quarter to date, and continue to execute to the plan this month. The Revenue growth for the current quarter is expected to exceed 3.5 per cent quarter on quarter in constant currency (CC), enabled by broad based momentum across all service lines, verticals and geographies,” said in mid-quarter business update.

The IT major further said the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin for the current quarter is expected to be between 20.5 per cent and 21.0 per cent.

Good booking momentum continues this quarter, led by life sciences & healthcare, telecom & media and financial services verticals. The pipeline continues to look healthy across service lines, verticals and geographies, it said.

had expected CC growth of 1.5 per cent-2.5 per cent for the next three quarters, which translated to revenue decline of 0.8 per cent-3.3 per cent in FY21E. It had expected the margins to be in the range of 19.5 per cent and 20.5 per cent range.