HDFC AMC makes stellar debut, soars 67% against issue price

Shares of HDFC Assets Management Company (AMC) made a stellar debut on the bourses on Monday, by listing at Rs 1,739, a 58% against its issue price of Rs 1,100 per share on the BSE.

The stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,832, zoomed 66.5% against issue price after few minutes of its debut on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has opened at Rs 1,726, up 57% against its issue price. The stock hit a high of Rs 1,835, up 67% against its issue price in intra-day trade so far.

At 10:05 am; the stock was trading at Rs 1,821 on the BSE and NSE. A combined around six million equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.

has a market valuation of Rs 382.09 billion, the BSE data shows. The company now stands at 74 positions in overall market capitalisation ranking.

The Rs 28 billion initial public offering (IPO) of has got a strong response from all categories of investors. The issue was oversubscribed 83 times, the exchange data shows. The non-institutional or high net-worth individual (HNI) portion of the was subscribed 195 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed by 192 times and of retail individual investors by 6.73 times.

Many brokerages are optimistic about the HDFC AMC IPO, citing strong brand value, large-scale operations and robust outlook. The issue closes on Friday.

The objects of the offer were to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares of the company on the stock exchanges. The listing of equity shares will enhance visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to existing shareholders.

HDFC Asset Management Company), a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments (SLI), is an asset management company in India. The company offers a large suite of savings and investment products across asset classes, which provide income and wealth creation opportunities to its customers. It also provide portfolio management and segregated account services, including discretionary, non-discretionary and advisory services, to high net worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, domestic corporates, trusts, provident funds and domestic and global institutions.

“At a price band of Rs. 1,095-1,100 per share, the issue is priced at 31.4x FY18 EPS. It has very healthy RoNW of 33.4%, which is among the highest in the industry. Premium valuations are justified by healthy RoNW, the AMC’s leadership position, reputed pedigree and structural growth trend given the financialisation of household savings in India,” the brokerage firm Sharekhan said in an note.

“Favorable perception of HDFC AMC’s brand, a higher mix of high-margin equity oriented AUM, consistent RoE of around 40%, a wide distribution network (209 branches and >65,000 distributors), and increasing dividend payouts work in HDFC AMC’s favor. At the upper price band, HDFC AMC is valued at 32x FY18 EPS (20% premium to its only listed peer Reliance Nippon AMC), which is justified given the strong parentage, consistent market leadership and superior growth,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in a note.