HDFC AMC takes 35% markdown on Simplex exposure after rating falls to 'D'

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) took 35 per cent markdown on its exposure to Simplex Infrastructures after its (NCDs) were downgraded to 'D' grade by CARE Ratings.

HDFC Credit Risk Fund had Rs 124 crore of exposure to the of the company.

Last month, the fund house had taken a 15 per cent markdown when the company's were downgraded from BBB to BB-plus, which is a below-investment grade.

The 35 per cent-mark down was taken because the regulations require any secured exposure to infrastructure sector to be marked down by 50 per cent, if the rating is downgraded to 'D' grade.

A note issued by the fund house showed that the impact on the net asset value of HDFC Credit Risk Fund was 0.3 per cent, as a result of the latest mark down.