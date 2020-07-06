HDFC Bank shares gain 3% on strong loan growth in June quarter

Shares of rose 3 per cent to Rs 1,110 on the BSE on Monday after the bank reported strong loan growth of 21 per cent year on year (y-o-y) at Rs 1.04 trillion for the first quarter of financial year 2020-21 (Q1FY21).

“The Bank’s advances aggregated to approximately Rs 1.04 trillion as of June 30, 2020, a growth of around 21 per cent as compared to Rs 8,297 crore as of June 30, 2019 (Rs 9,937 crore as of March 31, 2020),” said in an exchange filing.

The bank’s deposit accretion remained healthy at 25 per cent y-o-y at Rs 1.19 trillion. Current Account Savings Account (CASA) ratio was up 30 basis points y-o-y to around 40 per cent as of Q1FY21.

“Sequential growth in advance despite deceleration in industry trend, indicates market share gain. Growth in the retail segment is expected to remain slower while disbursement to MSME under ECLGS and corporates is seen building momentum,” ICICI Securities said in a note.