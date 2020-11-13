Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Exide Industries by HDFC Securities

-
Bull spread Strategy on Exide Industries
Buy EXIDE Ind 170 Call at Rs 6.80 & simultaneously sell 180 Call at Rs 3.10
Lot Size: 3,600
Cost of the strategy: Rs 3.70 (Rs 13320 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 22,680 if Exide closes at or above 180 till 26 November expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 173.7
Rationale:
-- Long build-up is seen in the Exide Futures’ where we have seen 7 per cent rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 4 per cent
-- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes
-- Short-term trend of the stock is positive where it is trading above its 5 and 20-day SMA
-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are showing strength in the stock
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
