Here's the list of outperforming stocks rising most since lockdown

The telecom business has bucked the trend during the lockdown, and has seen a 15 per cent increase in data usage, owing to work from home becoming the new norm. As a result, average revenue per user is moving up and is expected to hit Rs 200 in a few quarters. has leveraged this opportunity, especially after it earlier raised $3 billion through a qualified institutional placement and an overseas bond issue, and the market has cheered the stock with the group shares rising 41 per cent, coming in at fourth place.