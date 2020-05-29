Here's the list of outperforming stocks rising most since lockdown

#8 Radhakishan Damani
Radhakishan Damani groups have outperformed the broad market substantially, clocking 26 per cent gains. Growth has been calculated on the basis of the market cap of all the listed companies of these groups as on March 23, the day before the Central government announced the nationwide lockdown, compared to what it was on Thursday.
#7 K M Birla
The Aditya Birla group too have beaten the average increase since the lockdown with 28 per cent gains.
#6 Shiv Nadar
The Shiv Nadar group has seen a 30 per cent appreciation in market value.
#5 Anil Agarwal
Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Ltd, the flagship company of the group, has seen its share price spiral up as a result of its announcement this month to delist itself.
#4 Sunil Bharti Mittal
The telecom business has bucked the trend during the lockdown, and has seen a 15 per cent increase in data usage, owing to work from home becoming the new norm. As a result, average revenue per user is moving up and is expected to hit Rs 200 in a few quarters. Bharti Airtel has leveraged this opportunity, especially after it earlier raised $3 billion through a qualified institutional placement and an overseas bond issue, and the market has cheered the stock with the group shares rising 41 per cent, coming in at fourth place.
#3 Dilip Shanghvi
The rally in the pharmaceutical sector amid the Covid pandemic has helped Sun Pharma promoter Dilip Shanghvi gain a 42 per cent appreciation in stock prices.
#2 Gautam Adani
The Adani group, which saw the second-highest appreciation among business houses, has seen a sharp rise in the prices of both Adani Ports and Adani Green.
#1 Mukesh Ambani
Ambani is the winner by a wide margin with 78 per cent appreciation, thanks to the aggressive and successful fund-raising programme during the lockdown. Reliance Industries’ subsidiary Jio Platforms raised Rs 78,562 crore in Jio Platforms for a 17.2 per cent stake at a valuation of around Rs 4.9 trillion from marquee investors including Facebook. It is also going through a rights issue, through which it will be raising Rs 53,124 crore.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU