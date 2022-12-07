JUST IN
Here's why MCX Crude Oil can crack to Rs 4,800-level; Natural Gas Rs 280
Vinay Rajani recommends Buy on Avadh Sugar, Shree Digvijay Cement
Gold needs to conquer Rs 53,600 hurdle; Silver likely to target Rs 71,350
Key support for MCX Crude Oil near Rs 6,200; Natural Gas may consolidate
Support for MCX Gold seen at Rs 51,865; Silver may dip to Rs 59,000-level
MCX Crude Oil futures likely to consolidate, Rs 6,200 seen as major support
'Buy the dips' in MCX Gold; Silver needs to hold Rs 60,100, charts show
Strong support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,850, Natural Gas at Rs 475
MCX Gold may scale Rs 53,350 as trend turns positive; Silver eyes Rs 63,725
Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Jubilant Ingrevia, Whirlpool; Check Why
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical
Jindal Stainless surges 16% in two days after Quant MF buys 2.6 mn shares
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why MCX Crude Oil can crack to Rs 4,800-level; Natural Gas Rs 280

The MCX Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures seem to be placed on a slippery ground on multiple time-frames, as per the charts.

Topics
Crude Oil Price | Natural gas price | commodity trading

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

Exxon Mobil, Chevron reap over $31 billion profit from energy crunch

The MCX Crude Oil futures are seen trending with a negative bias on the short- and medium-term charts. The commodity has dipped below its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) for the first time since December 2020. Meanwhile, Natural Gas futures are currently seen testing support around the 20-MMA at Rs 440-odd level.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on crude oil price

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 10:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.