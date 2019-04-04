Investing strategies: Here's why portfolio diversification is important

Most investors tend to focus on keeping their savings in a particular or asset class. For some investors it is gold, for some, it is fixed deposits and for others it is However, concentrating your savings in one asset is a risky proposition. If the investor’s favorite asset gives poor returns, then his efforts at wealth creation would face a setback.

Diversified portfolio aims to prevent such an outcome by spreading his investments among different assets and investments. The idea is that the higher returns from some investments would offset lower returns from other investments. As a result, the overall of the portfolio is reduced.

HOW TO CREATE A DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO?

There are various ways through which an can be diversified:

Diversify through asset allocation

By determining investor’s appetite

By diversifying within an asset class

Investing through equity mutual funds

Let us discuss the above-mentioned ways through which an investment portfolio can be diversified in detail:

Diversify through asset allocation

The simplest way to diversify is through This means spreading your investments across a range of asset classes such as stocks, debt, cash, mutual funds, bonds, real estate, and in a systematic manner. That way if equity give poor returns, you can offset it with gains from investing in fixed income and

What is the Investor’s appetite?

The ideal for an investor depends on the investor’s risk appetite, the higher the risk appetite of the investor the higher proportion of his investment should be in equities. In order to determine your risk appetite, you should consult an investment advisor who can guide you on the details.

Diversify within asset classes

It is important to remember to diversify within asset classes as well which is especially true regarding equity investments. It is important to remember that while buying equities is an important part of a diversified portfolio, holding similar is a risky practice. IT had given investors great returns during the period of 2013-2015 (an annualized return of 31%).

However, the performance for the sector from 2015 onwards has been negative with an annualised return of around -3%. Investors who manage their own stock portfolios need to avoid concentrating into any one particular sector or stock to avoid such a situation.

Invest through equity mutual funds

Another way to a diversified equity portfolio is to invest through are managed by investment experts who ensure that the holdings of the fund are diversified across different sectors. By buying an equity mutual fund, an investor gets the benefit of owning a diversified equity portfolio that is also actively managed by investments experts.

Diversification is a tool that helps all types of investors — from the small-time individuals to the largest institutional investors. Until a few years back, it was hard for individual investors to reliably measure whether their investments were appropriately diversified. However, with the introduction of digital advisory solutions, investors can now conveniently diversify their investments.

So, why is diversification important? Diversification is quite possibly the only free lunch that exists in the market and investors should take advantage of it to ensure that their capital grows smoothly.

Though diversification is important, selecting and diversifying your portfolio is not an easy process. However, you can be assisted by downloading the Angel Bee mobile application. The technology-driven investment engine is the key highlight of the Angel Bee app. The investment engine uses advanced quants and algorithms to analyze your personal needs and risk profile to deliver on-the-go personalized and diverse recommendations.



=========================

Disclaimer: The above opinion is that of Mr. (AVP: Mid Caps - Angel Broking) & is for reference only.