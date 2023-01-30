JUST IN
Sensex ends in green first time in three days, after 945-point swing
Adani Enterprises FPO garners 3% on Day-2; IHC throws Rs 3,200-cr lifeline
Indian Bank nears 52-week high in a weak market; stock up 19% in 3 months
Heranba Industries tanks 20%, hits record low on weak Q3 results
Adani group's market rout hits $72 bn as fight with Hindenburg escalates
Sun Pharma nears 52-week high ahead of Q3 results; stock up 7% in a month
Rail Vikas, Titagarh: Bullish trend in railway-related stocks may continue
Adani rebuttal to Hindenburg fails to stem concern, bond plunge quickens
Bajaj Finance's long range strategy lifts stock 5% higher
Data Patterns surges 13% on strong Q3 results, healthy order book position
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Bharat Electronics stock attractive after stake sale by Norges Bank
icon-arrow-left
BPCL Q3 results: Net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,747 cr, revenue up 13%
Business Standard

Hindenburg report: Adani group stock rout hits Rs 5.6 trillion in 3 days

Shares of Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas hit the 20 per cent lower circuit for a second day, closing at Rs 1,189 and Rs 2,342, respectively

Topics
Adani Enterprises | Adani Power | Adani Green Energy

Samie Modak & Bloomberg  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Shares of a majority of Adani group firms continued their downward trend on Monday with the three-day market capitalisation (m-cap) erosion going past Rs 5 trillion (Rs 5.6 trillion). Rs 1.4 trillion got shaved off on Monday even as the group issued a rebuttal quashing allegations of fraud made by Hindenburg Research.

Shares of Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas hit the 20 per cent lower circuit for a second day, closing at Rs 1,189 and Rs 2,342, respectively. Adani Transmission dropped 15 per cent to end the day at Rs 1,707 a share. The three stocks have declined close to 40 per cent each in the past three days.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone—which are part of the Nifty 50 index---managed to close with gains of 3.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, closing at Rs 2,869.85 and Rs 600.80. Both the stocks had risen almost 10 per cent during the day.

Almost all counters opened with gains but saw selling pressure intensify during the day as the 413-page reply issued by the Adani group failed to revive investor confidence.

In its reply, the Adani group portrayed Hindenburg’s allegations as “baseless and an attack against India itself”.

The report also threatens to weaken broader confidence in India, until recently a top investment destination for Wall Street, and accelerate a nascent shift towards a reopening China, the group added.

In its rebuttal published on Sunday, Adani said some 65 of the 88 questions raised by Hindenburg had been addressed in the conglomerate’s public disclosures, describing the short seller’s conduct as “nothing short of a calculated securities fraud under applicable law”. The group reiterated it would “exercise our rights to pursue remedies to safeguard our stakeholders before all appropriate authorities”.

Hindenburg said Adani’s rebuttal ignored all its key allegations, and was “obfuscated by nationalism”. The conglomerate’s statement failed to specifically answer 62 of Hindenburg’s 88 questions, the short-seller said on Monday, and equated the company’s “meteoric rise” and the wealth of Asia’s richest man “with the success of India itself.”

Brian Freitas, an analyst working with research platform Smartkarma, said: “Not sure if Adani’s rebuttal is enough to assuage investor concerns. Just because things are disclosed and known, does not make them right. How does such a big group explain no analyst coverage and no mutual fund holdings?” he said.

The recent drop has seen the group, which had become India’s most valuable last year, slip below the Tata group and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance in terms of market value. Gautam Adani, too, has seen his ranking slip to seventh on the global billionaire list.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Enterprises

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 20:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.