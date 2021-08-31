Homegrown firm MapmyIndia files draft papers for IPO with Sebi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - MapmyIndia, which powers Apple maps in India, has filed draft papers with the domestic market regulator for an initial public offering, with existing investors including Qualcomm and Zenrin Co offering up to 7.5 million shares.

The company did not reveal the value of the IPO, but a source told Reuters the offering could be worth 10-12 billion rupees ($137.13-$164.56 million).

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

