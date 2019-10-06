I-Pru Life and ICICI Lombard: Story of two contrasting subsidiaries

No two siblings are the same and for investors, too, no two subsidiaries are the same. The case in point is ICICI Prudential Life (I-Pru Life) and ICICI Lombard.

Both are insurance companies, count themselves among the largest in private insurers, and more importantly, have saved the day for their parent — ICICI Bank —when it required capital. Yet, after about two years of listing for ICICI Lombard (three in case of I-Pru Life), there is little parity in the way two stocks are treated by the market. Despite I-Pru Life not offering its investors steady financial growth and ...