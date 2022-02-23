ICICI Bank, ITC, KNR Constructions 'top picks' for Centrum Broking

-
ICICI Bank, LIC Housing Finance, UTI Asset Management Company, and Care Ratings shares are brokerage house Centrum Broking's 'top picks' for the current quarter.
For ICICI Bank, the brokerage gives a 'buy' call at Rs 776 with a target price of Rs 940.
For LIC Housing, UTI Asset Management Committee, and Care Ratings, it recommended buy at Rs 387, Rs 870, and Rs 512, whereas targets are Rs 575, Rs 1,420, and Rs 700, respectively.
In the FMCG space, its top picks are ITC and Titan, whereas Coal India in the metal sector.
In infrastructure, KNR Constructions, Container Corporation of India, and Adani Ports are the top picks.
All the mentioned stocks, the brokerage believes, are relatively immune to inflation.
"The Corporate earnings for 3QFY22 have been impacted by the unprecedented input cost headwinds, the wide divergence on back of sharp raw material inflation, also most of the management remain cautious on raw material cost given the uncertainty...," the brokerage said.
It continues to believe the raw material cost-led inflation is "yet to peak".
