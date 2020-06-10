ICICI Lombard, HDFC Life: What do charts indicate for insurance stocks?

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) on Tuesday withdrew a circular that asked general insurance companies to provide long-term package covers in the motor segment, offering third-party and own-damage insurance for three and five years to new two-wheelers and four-wheelers, with effect from August 1, 2020, on grounds that it is creating issues for insurers and also making it unaffordable for some section of vehicle owners.

