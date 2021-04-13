IDBI Bank jumps 8% as Cabinet may soon consider disinvestment proposal

-
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank surges 17% as RBI removes lender from PCA framework
IDBI Bank takes prompt corrective action; all eyes now on Q3 results
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
Trading tips by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Lupin, LIC Housing Fin
IDBI Bank surges 18% on government stake sale plan report
-
Shares of IDBI Bank jumped 8 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 36.50 on the BSE on Tuesday after a Business Standard report stated that the Cabinet will soon consider the proposal to sell the government’s 45.5 per cent stake in the company, paving the way for strategic divestment in the lender.
Approval will be sought to give the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) the authority to move ahead with the divestment process, as banks fall under the purview of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), said a senior government official, as per the Business Standard report. READ HERE
The government had planned to sell its balance stake in IDBI Bank to private, retail, and institutional investors through the stock exchange in the last financial year. However, the pandemic delayed the plan, which the government intends to complete this year.
At 1.44 pm, the IDBI Bank stock was trading 6.21 per cent higher at Rs 35.90 on the BSE as against a 0.44 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The government indirectly holds a 94.7 per cent stake in IDBI Bank through LIC. It's likely the insurer will also consider selling its stake in the bank, as the new buyer would want to hold a majority in the lender, an official had earlier said.
Last month, the RBI removed IDBI Bank from its prompt corrective action framework, easing restrictions placed on the lender.
Presenting the Budget on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed to take up the privatisation of two state-run banks along with IDBI Bank in FY22.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU