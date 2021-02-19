IDFC First Bank gains 9%, hits 52-week high as board approves fund raising

-
ALSO READ
IDFC First Bank rallies 11% in two days on strong retail loan growth in Q3
Ujjivan Small Fin, IDFC First: Financials rally on RBI's ownership proposal
Trading ideas by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy L&T, IDFC First Bank
Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, IDFC First Bank, NMDC, Ambuja Cements, DLF
Tata Motors, IDFC First Bank, JK Tyre rally over 50% in one month
-
Shares of IDFC First Bank hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 63.05, up 9 per cent in the intra-day trade, on the BSE on Friday after the bank's board approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore.
"The Board at its meeting held on Thursday, February 18, noted the significant opportunities for growth of the Bank based on the strong capabilities the Bank has built and the strong outlook for economic recovery in India, and has approved raising of funds for an amount aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches," it said in an exchange filing.
Fund raising has been approved by way of issuance of securities, through one or more permissible mode(s), including but not limited to a private placement, qualified institutions placement, follow-on public offering or a combination thereof, subject to shareholders’ approval, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing. READ HERE
As per a back-of-the-hand calculation by ICICI Securities, this capital raising will lead to equity dilution of 7-8 per cent while book value should increase by around 7 per cent.
In the past three months, the stock of IDFC First Bank has rallied 85 per cent, as compared to a 17 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
In October-December quarter (Q3FY21), the bank's overall funded assets increased 0.7 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 1.10 trillion, while retail assets grew 24 per cent YoY (11 per cent quarter on quarter(QoQ)) to Rs 66,635 crore. Retail Funded Assets, including the PSL Buyouts, thus constitute 64 per cent of overall Funded Assets. Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes the strong traction in retail loans was aided by festive demand and an improved economic outlook.
The brokerage firm,in Q3FY21 results update, said it believes that IDFC First Bank is progressing well in its endeavor to become a retail lender and showing strong traction in growing its retail franchise in terms of both loans and deposits.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU