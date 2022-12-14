JUST IN
Nifty needs to close above 18,730 to resume rally, says Vinay Rajani
Gold futures likely to re-test Rs 55,550; Silver on course to Rs 71,350
Here's why MCX Crude Oil can crack to Rs 4,800-level; Natural Gas Rs 280
Vinay Rajani recommends Buy on Avadh Sugar, Shree Digvijay Cement
Gold needs to conquer Rs 53,600 hurdle; Silver likely to target Rs 71,350
Key support for MCX Crude Oil near Rs 6,200; Natural Gas may consolidate
Support for MCX Gold seen at Rs 51,865; Silver may dip to Rs 59,000-level
MCX Crude Oil futures likely to consolidate, Rs 6,200 seen as major support
'Buy the dips' in MCX Gold; Silver needs to hold Rs 60,100, charts show
Strong support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,850, Natural Gas at Rs 475
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical
Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,330
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Immediate hurdle for Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,400; Natural Gas at Rs 589

On the downside, Rs 5,850 seems to be a good support for Crude Oil; Whereas Natural Gas futures have multiple supports as per the daily chart.

Topics
Crude Oil Price | Natural gas price | Market trends

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

Crude
(Photo: Bloomberg)

The MCX Crude Oil futures continue to trade with a negative bias, as the commodity trades below all its key moving averages. On the other hand, the Natural Gas futures has climbed above few of its moving averages and is seen testing resistance at its 100-DMA for the third time in little more than a month.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on crude oil price

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 09:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.