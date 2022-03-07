India's top stock exchange NSE says stock prices updating normally

-
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Share prices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were updating normally on Monday, the country's largest bourse told a TV news channel after a leading broker said prices had stopped updating.
Exchange rates were updating normally, NSE told CNBC-TV18.
Further details were not available. NSE's rival BSE said it was "working normally".
